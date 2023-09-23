Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.77.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 563,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

