Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

