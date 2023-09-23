TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.88

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $24.12. TriMas shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 80,628 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TriMas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriMas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TriMas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

