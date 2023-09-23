Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCFC

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 20.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Shares of DCFC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $24,370,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the third quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 11.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.