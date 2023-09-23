Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Tritium DCFC Trading Down 20.8 %
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $24,370,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the third quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 11.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
