Truist Financial Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.63.

NYSE:MCD opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

