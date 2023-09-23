Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.