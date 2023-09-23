Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

