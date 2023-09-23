Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

