UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.