Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.