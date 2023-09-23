Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

