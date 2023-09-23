Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $506.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

