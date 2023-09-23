Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $5.87. Umicore shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 136,224 shares.

Umicore Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

