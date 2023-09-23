UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UNH opened at $506.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $468.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.75 and a 200-day moving average of $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.