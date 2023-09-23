UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 470,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,061,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $468.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.