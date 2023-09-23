UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $506.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

