UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

