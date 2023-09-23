Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.31. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 15,608 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on USNZY
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 1.6 %
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.