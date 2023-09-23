Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.31. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 15,608 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

