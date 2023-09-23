Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $286.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.