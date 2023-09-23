Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

