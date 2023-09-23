Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

