Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

