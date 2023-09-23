Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 412,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

