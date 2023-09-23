Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.06

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.06 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 220632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $338.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

