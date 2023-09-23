Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.