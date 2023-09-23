Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Acumen Capital

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$15.59 and a 1-year high of C$23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

