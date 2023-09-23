Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

