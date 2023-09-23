Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.