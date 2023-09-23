Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.78. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.