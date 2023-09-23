Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

