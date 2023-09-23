Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

