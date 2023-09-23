Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

