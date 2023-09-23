VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.40.
VSE Stock Up 0.4 %
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Trading of VSE
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
