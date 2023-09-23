VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSEC

VSE Stock Up 0.4 %

VSEC stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $896.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.52. VSE has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.