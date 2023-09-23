W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

