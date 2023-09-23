W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.90

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.90 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 501667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.