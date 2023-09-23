W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.90

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.90 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 501667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
