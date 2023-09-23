W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $681.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.68. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

