Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

