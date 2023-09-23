Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.69.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $59.34 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,843 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

