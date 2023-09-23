Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.