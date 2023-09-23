Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $256,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $288.20 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

