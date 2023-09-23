Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

