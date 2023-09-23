Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.79 and a 200 day moving average of $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

