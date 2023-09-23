Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Weyco Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.94%.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.