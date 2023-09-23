Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

