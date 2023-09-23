William Blair Lowers ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,767.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,767.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,208 shares of company stock worth $1,552,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.