Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of WIX opened at $89.97 on Friday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

