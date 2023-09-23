XPeng’s (XPEV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.40 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group cut XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $16.44 on Friday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in XPeng by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,761 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

