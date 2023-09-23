Xponance Inc. Buys 204 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $372.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

