Xponance Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $356.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.36. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

