Xponance Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

