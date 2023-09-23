Xponance Inc. Has $6.98 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

EL opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

